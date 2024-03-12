Udham Nagar (Uttarakhand) [India], March 12 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Beneficiary Samman Ceremony organized at Bajpur Inter College on Tuesday and inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development works worth Rs 16 crore.

In the ceremony, the Chief Minister also announced flood protection work on the Levada River from Chakarpur to Bajpur and from Bajpur to Gumsani to get rid of waterlogging in Bajpur and reconstruction work on PWD's Beriya Road and Chakarpur Road and their culverts.

During his address, Chief Minister Dhami acknowledged the significant contributions of Sikh families in cultivating the fertile Terai land.

"Our Sikh families have watered the holy land of Terai with their hard work; that's the reason this land is green and prosperous today. Sikh tradition is a living tradition of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat," Dhami said.

Dhami highlighted the state's commitment to progress, citing the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code a significant stride towards women's liberation.

"Along with development, we have taken many such historic decisions in the interest of the state, which are contributing to making Uttarakhand a better place. By implementing the Uniform Civil Code, women will get freedom from many evils and oppressions," Dhami said.

The Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami government introduced the UCC Bill on February 6, emphasising its importance.

On February 29, the Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Bill (UCC) moved one step closer to becoming law as the bill was sent by Raj Bhavan to the President's office for approval on Thursday.

Earlier on February 24, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill has been implemented in the state after taking into account several factors and that the Bill has the support, vote, and blessings of the people of Uttarakhand.

While speaking to the media in Haridwar on March 2, Chief Minister Dhami said, "The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill was implemented in the state after taking into account all geographical factors, members of our diverse communities, and members of religious organisations. The bill has the support, vote, and blessings of the people of Uttarakhand."

The Chief Minister further said that just as the holy Ganges emerged from Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, in the same manner, the UCC bill has also emerged from the state. (ANI)

