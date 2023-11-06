Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Sunday evening to participate in the roadshow for the 'Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit-2023' to be held in Dehradun in December.

On his arrival in Mumbai, Dhami was given a grand welcome by the migrant Uttarakhand residents there. The Chief Minister has been holding road shows within the country as well as abroad in a bid to attract investors to the summit.

CM Dhami had recently gone on a three-day visit to the UAE as part of the 'Invest in Uttarakhand' campaign. The CM met industrialists and NRIs in the UAE and participated in meetings organised to discuss investment possibilities in Uttarakhand.

Earlier, speaking at a roadshow in Ahmedabad ahead of 'The Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023', CM Dhami on Wednesday likened his state's business environment with the Sanatana Dharma, saying that the state will be always "safe" to invest in.

"Wherever an investor goes, he puts his money after giving it a lot of thought. Just as Sanatan Dharma has always been there and will be till the end of time, Uttarakhand is also unshakeable in terms of its security and future prospects," CM Dhami said, addressing prospective investors. (ANI)

