New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday expressed hope that the second trial of the cloud seeding exercise carried out in the national capital would yield positive results and help reduce pollution levels.

The first trial was conducted last week over Burari on September 23.

The Chief Minister added that this was the first time such an initiative had been attempted in the national capital.

Speaking to the reporters, Rekha Gupta said, "We're constantly discussing the issue of artificial rain, as we're taking countless steps to address Delhi's pollution. We've also given cloud seeding a trial, hoping to see if it can solve Delhi's pollution problem. This is an experiment. Let's see what comes of it. If the experiment is successful, I believe a solution that will be very important for Delhiites will emerge... This is new for all of us, as it's the first time in Delhi. But I pray that this trial is successful and that Delhi benefits from it."

Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said that the government is making every possible effort to ensure the national capital remains clean and pollution-free.

He further added that the government was committed to using the best global technology to improve the city's environment.

At the sanitisation drive at ITO Hathi Ghat, Singh said, "We are leaving no stone unturned. Delhi is the national capital. Whatever technology we get, the best in the world, we will use it so that Delhi is turned into a good and beautiful national capital."

"We will celebrate festivals well and also keep Delhi clean. All workers, CM, all ministers, Delhi BJP chief, workers and staff are ensuring that Delhi remains clean, that pollution in Delhi is under our control, that the air is clean in Delhi. Lakhs of people celebrated Chhath in Delhi yesterday, and today all ghats are being sanitised," he said.

Taking a swipe at the Aam Aadmi Party, Singh said, "Their politics concluded with Chhath Puja today. They do not have any fresh issues."

The Delhi government on Tuesday afternoon carried out cloud seeding across several parts of the city, Environment Minister in Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's cabinet said, adding that it was part of efforts to explore artificial rainfall solutions aimed at reducing pollution levels.

The second cloud-seeding trial was conducted by IIT Kanpur on Tuesday, using a Cessna aircraft fitted with salt-based and silver iodide flares to induce rain.

The aircraft arrived in Delhi from Meerut, and the flight experienced a slight delay from the scheduled 12:30 pm departure due to poor visibility.

Sirsa said that the areas covered are Khekra, Burari, North Karol Bagh, and Mayur Vihar. He further explained that eight flares, each weighing between 2 and 2.5 kilograms, were used during the process.

Cloud seeding involves artificially generating rainfall by introducing specific particles, such as silver iodide crystals or salt-based compounds, into moisture-laden clouds. (ANI)

