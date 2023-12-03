Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 3 (ANI): After the landslide victory in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Even if we lose our lives, we will not let the thread of development be broken; we will make the state developed through the roadmap." He further said that the double-engine government has done a miracle in the state.

"I want to thank the people of the state for this unexceptional victory in the Assembly elections. This is the victory of the efforts of PM Modi and the developmental works done by the double-engine government. Our party workers have worked day and night for the victory of the BJP. Under the leadership of PM Modi, the double-engine government has done a miracle. I want to thank PM Modi, Amit Shah and our party president, JP Nadda, for guiding us throughout the election campaign," said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after crossing the majority mark.

Also Read | Assembly Election Results 2023: MPs Who Win Vidhan Sabha Polls Have To Quit One Seat in 14 Days or Lose Parliament Membership.

"This is the victory of the work we did for the welfare of every class, farmers' welfare, the welfare of Bhanja-Bhanjis, and the welfare of mothers and sisters, the main one being Ladli Brahmin Yojana, is their victory," CM Chouhan said.

"Gratitude to strategist Amit Shah. Under the guidance of National President JP Nadda, election in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and Shiv Prakash ji, loving support of Ashwani Vaishnav and the leadership of State President VD Sharma, we all fought the elections together," Chouhan added.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2023: BJP Crosses Halfway Mark in State, Wins 51 Seats; Leads in Three.

Speaking on the election campaign, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "If you serve the public with a true heart, it has an impact. The entire family of Madhya Pradesh, its brothers and sisters, treated us as their own and loved us. I am grateful to my goddess-like sisters. During the election campaign, sisters used to give blessings and get emotional. Our sisters have won. This is the victory of the love that was received from the nephews and nieces. Even if we lose our lives, we will not let this thread of development be broken. By following the road map for the development of the state, we will develop the state and fulfil the resolve of a developed Madhya Pradesh. This guarantee is from Modi ji and will be fulfilled under any circumstances. Humbly salute to everyone; if we live for you, we will die for you."

As per the latest data from the Election Commission, the BJP has comfortably won 141 seats, while the Congress has managed to secure 46 seats so far.

Meanwhile, the BJP is ahead on 24 seats, while the grand old party is leading on 18 seats, according to the ECI.

Meanwhile, incumbent Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Budhni, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, won by a margin of 1,64,951 votes, garnering a total of 1,04,974 votes.

Chouhan was contesting against Congress leader Vikram Mastal Sharma, who managed to secure only 59,977 votes.

Budhni is one of the Assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district. It is a part of the Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency.

The Budhni Assembly constituency is a general seat, i.e. it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs). The voting took place on November 17, 2023, in Budhni.

Aazad Samaj Party's (Kanshi Ram) Dinesh Azad was also contesting from the same seat and secured 3rd position in the tally.

Chouhan relied heavily on schemes for women like the 'Ladli Behna Yojana' under which Rs 1250 is transferred monthly to eligible women from poor families in the state.

While Congress described it as an election sop, implemented months before the assembly polls, the BJP leaders have said that it is in line with the party's work for empowering women. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)