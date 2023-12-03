Raipur, December 3: The BJP on Sunday crossed the halfway mark by winning 51 seats in Chhattisgarh assembly elections and is leading in 3, wresting power from the Congress. Out of the total 90 constituencies, the Congress has won 33 and leading in 2. The Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) bagged one seat, as per the Election Commission. Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2023: BJP Set to Form Government as it Crosses Majority Mark in State, Counting of Votes Underway.

In the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress had won 68 seats and the then ruling BJP 15. The Janata Congress Chhattisgarh had won five segments.

