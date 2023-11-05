Mysuru (Bengaluru) [India] November 5 (ANI): Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that a letter has been written asking all the ministers in charge of districts to visit all the taluks and meet the people of their respective districts to "study the drought situation".

The CM also said the officials have been asked to submit a report by November 15.

He was speaking to reporters in Mysore on Sunday.

"No work has been stopped because the funds have not been released by the central government. Rs. 900 crore has been released to start the drought relief works, he said.

The CM further said that the Centre released Rs 600 crore under the MGNREGA scheme a day ago after a letter was written.

"The crop loss is about Rs 33,000 crore, and as per the norms, we have requested a release of Rs 17,900 crore," the CM said.

"Our ministers were not given appointments to meet the Central Ministers. Revenue, Rural Development, and Agriculture Ministers were sent. But they have not been given time to meet them.Since the PM has also not given time, these three ministers met with the home secretaries of their respective departments, the CM said.

He said that a letter has been written again to the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and the Home Minister (Amit Shah) asking for more relief.

Reacting to the irregularities in the KEA examination conducted in Kalaburagi, where Bluetooth was allegedly used and mangalsutra and anklets were asked to be removed, the Chief Minister said, "A complete investigation will be carried out".

Responding to a question on the murder of Pratima, a mining officer, the CM said," He has just come to know about the murder. we have come to know that she was living alone The reason is not known,adding that "investigation will be done". (ANI)

