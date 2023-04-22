Shimla, Apr 22 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has declared the lowest expenditure of Rs 11.25 lakh and the BJP MLA from Chopal the maximum of Rs 36.92 lakh in the last assembly polls, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and the Himachal Election Watch.

Sukhu had contested the November 2022 polls from the Nadaun assembly constituency on a Congress ticket.

Former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur incurred an expenditure of Rs 35.34 lakh, the NGOs working for electoral reforms stated citing official data.

The organisations analysed election expenditure statements submitted by 66 of the 68 MLAs to the election authorities.

Election expenditure statements of two BJP MLAs -- Bikram Singh from Jaswan Pragpur and Puran Chand from Darang -- were not uploaded at the time the analysis was undertaken, State Coordinator Himachal Election Watch O P Bhuraita said.

The expense limit for an assembly poll candidate is Rs 40 lakh.

Former speaker Vipin Singh Parmar declared an expenditure of Rs 36.36 lakh.

The average election expense was Rs 24.88 lakh, which is 62 per cent of the expense limit, and the expense of 15 MLAs was less than 50 per cent, the report stated.

In the Assembly, the Congress has 40 members and the BJP 25. There are three independents as well.

The average spending of 23 BJP MLAs was Rs 28.89 lakh. The average election expenditure of the Congress MLAs was Rs 22.87 lakh.

The average expense of three independents was Rs 20.87 lakh.

