India News | CM Thackeray Meets Sharad Pawar

Mumbai, Jun 5 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday after Thackeray's visit to cyclone-hit Raigad district.

The meeting took place at `Varsha', the official bungalow of Maharashtra chief minister, official sources said.

Thackeray visited Alibaug in Raigad district in the morning and announced Rs 100-crore financial assistance.

On Thursday, a day after cyclone Nisarga made landfall near Alibaug, Pawar had held a review meeting with the ministers from his party including Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil, and Raigad MP Sunil Tatkare.

