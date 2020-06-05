Kerala Lottery Department Announces Result for WIN WIN W-557, First Prize Rs 75 Lakh

Representational Image | Lottery (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Thiruvananthapuram, June 5: The Kerala state lottery department on Friday announced the results of the Win-Win W-557 Lottery. The Kerala lottery results which were released today was scheduled to be announced on March 23, 2020. The Kerala Lotteries is a Kerala Government enterprises which work under the state finance ministry. The first prize was of Rs 75 Lakhs. The second prize was of Rs 5 lakh, and the third prize was Rs 1 lakh.

The draw was held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner was ticket number WU 225896. The second prize was drawn by ticket number WP 186835. Ticket numbers WN-219225, WO-147514, WP-715265, WR-884319, WS-601080, WT-416509, WU-268129, WV-535169, WW-449125, WX-721245, WY-138680, WZ-276415 won the third price. Kerala Lottery Sales Resume After Two Months Amid Coronavirus Lockdown 4.

People with lottery tickets need to the official portal of Kerala Lotteries, at keralalotteries.com. The Kerala state lottery department also announced a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The winners with less than Rs 5,000 prize money can claim the amount from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, the people who win more than Rs 5,000 have to submit their ticket at a bank or government lottery office with valid ID proofs. Earlier this week, Kerala Lotteries also released the Pournami lottery results (for lottery RN-435). The sale of Kerala lottery tickets resumed in the state on May 21, almost after two months.