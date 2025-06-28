Kochi, Jun 28 (PTI) Giving further impetus to Kerala's IT growth, the Lulu IT Twin Towers, developed by the Lulu Group, was inaugurated here on Saturday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched the project, which is billed as the largest IT complex in the region, in SmartCity, Kakkanad here.

Vijayan said in a social media post that this IT complex, built at an investment of over Rs 1,500 crore, is expected to provide employment to over 30,000 professionals.

The twin towers have the best facilities for industries and researches in the Information Technology and Articificial Intelligence sectors, he said.

Of this, about 2.5 million square feet have been set aside as office space for IT companies, the CM detailed.

"Giving further impetus to Kerala's IT growth, Lulu IT Twin Towers-South India's largest IT complex-has commenced operations in Kochi. With an investment of over Rs 1,500 crore and capacity to employ 30,000 professionals, it will strengthen our industrial and IT sectors. Congratulations to @LuLuGroup_India and @Yusuffali_MA," he said in a post on 'X'.

Vijayan, in another post, also welcomed Lulu Group chairman Yusuff Ali's announcement of Rs 500 crore investment in the state's IT park, Infopark Phase-2 and extended all support for the new initiative.

"The 9.5 lakh sq ft tower will create 7,500 jobs, boost Kerala's IT growth, and inspire more such ventures. We heartily welcome this and assure full support," he said.

The CM, in a Facebook post, also noted that Kerala has witnessed unprecedented growth in the IT sector over the last nine years. Currently, around 1.5 lakh people are employed in Technopark, Infopark and Cyberpark, he said.

