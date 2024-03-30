Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 29 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday highlighted the transformative changes India has witnessed before and after 2014 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He pointed out that prior to 2014, the nation faced significant challenges, including widespread corruption, anarchy, and insecurity along its borders, which further aggravated issues related to Naxalism and extremism.

Addressing the Prabuddh Varg Sammelan organized in Amroha, he said, "India witnessed a notable shift post-2014. It has not only regained respect on the global stage but has also secured its borders, effectively curbing terrorism and Naxalism."

He further mentioned that significant strides have been made in infrastructure development, exemplified by the remarkable reduction in travel time from Amroha to Delhi. These advancements underscore the significant progress achieved during the past decade under the leadership of PM Modi.

During this, CM Yogi appealed to vote in favor of former MP and BJP candidate Chaudhary Kanwar Singh Tanwar.

While interacting with enlightened people, the Chief Minister highlighted that voting for BJP candidate Chaudhary Kanwar Singh Tanwar in 2014 brought Amroha closer to Delhi. Conversely, the absence of the right vote in 2019 resulted in a local MP who hesitated to chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'. This underscores the significance of each vote. One vote can either lead to curfews or religious processions.

He said that it can either impose a curfew or carry out the Kanwar Yatra. When your vote aligns with the right direction, it facilitates the Kanwar Yatra, but if it falls into the wrong hands, curfew may be imposed. "Moreover, when the same vote is cast in the right direction and for the right party, it upholds religious beliefs. This is why the 500-year wait in Ayodhya Dham has come to an end, and Lord Ramlala is now seated in his new, divine, and magnificent temple."

The Chief Minister questioned whether parties like SP, BSP, and Congress could achieve such feats. He said that by conferring the Bharat Ratna upon Chaudhary Charan Singh, revered as the saviour of farmers, the Indian government has not only recognized his contributions but also those of every resident and farmer in the state.

"After independence, Chaudhary Charan Singh was at the forefront advocating for the welfare of farmers, stressing that India's progress development goes through fields and barns only. He stressed that if the 'annadatas' (food providers) are in distress, the nation cannot prosper. PM Modi has expressed his gratitude by honoring him. Now, it is our turn to honor his dedication by giving the reins of the country to PM Modi for the third time," Yogi added.

The Chief Minister praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unwavering leadership over the last decade, hailing it as a symbol of dedication and strength. The impacts of Modi's governance reverberate across the nation, symbolizing a pledge of advancement for India.

Yogi Adityanath delineated the essence of Modi's guarantee--a pledge to foster a developed India. This commitment is manifested through a multitude of initiatives, including the provision of essential support such as the Kisan Samman Nidhi for 12 crore farmers, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana benefitting four crore underprivileged families, and free electricity connections to 2.5 crore households. Furthermore, schemes like the Ujjwala Yojana ensure access to free LPG cylinders for ten crore impoverished individuals, while a health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh extends to 60 crore citizens. Additionally, Modi's vision encompasses the provision of free ration to 15 crore people in Uttar Pradesh and 80 crore across the nation.

CM Yogi remarked, "For SP, BSP, and Congress, it's 'family first,' which is why they faltered, whereas for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it's 'nation first,' leading to their success. He has devoted his entire life to serving the people. When individuals from SP, BSP, and Congress assume power, they disrupt social harmony in the guise of casteism. In contrast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensures that every citizen and impoverished individual benefits from government schemes without discrimination."

He continued, "PM Modi also coined the slogan 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' (Together with all, Development for all). Witnessing his unwavering commitment, it is essential to grant him a third term to propel the country towards becoming the world's third-largest economy." (ANI)

