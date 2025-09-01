Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 1 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday held a 'Janata Darshan' at his official residence, meeting more than 50 complainants from across Uttar Pradesh.

He listened patiently to their grievances and instructed officials to ensure speedy and satisfactory resolution, while also seeking feedback from complainants on the action taken.

According to an official release, cases presented before the Chief Minister included issues related to police, revenue, housing, medical aid, education, employment, and infrastructure. Among them, 15 were related to land disputes, six to police matters, four to drainage and roads, and four to financial assistance.

The Chief Minister forwarded their applications to the concerned departments and directed officials to act promptly. He also assured complainants that their concerns would be addressed.

During the interaction, Chief Minister Yogi also spent time with children who had accompanied their parents. He enquired about their education, blessed them, and distributed chocolates, creating a warm and affectionate atmosphere.

The Chief Minister reiterated that solving people's problems and ensuring the prosperity of Uttar Pradesh remain the government's foremost priority.

Complainants who reached the Chief Minister's residence on the first morning of September returned with smiles, having received a response to their complaints, the release said.

In a heartwarming gesture, the Chief Minister assured a young girl, Mayra, of admission to pursue her dream of becoming a doctor during a Janata Darshan.

The girl and her mother from Kanpur had approached the Chief Minister seeking help with her admission.

After listening to her, the Chief Minister asked about her ambitions and, upon learning of her dream to become a doctor, promptly ordered officials to facilitate her immediate admission. He also treated the girl with chocolate.

Speaking to ANI, Mayra's Mother expressed her happiness at the assurance from the Chief Minister.

"We came here to request the UP Chief Minister for the admission of my daughter...We were not able to get admission in Kanpur and now the Chief Minister has assured that she will get admission...We are very happy," she said. (ANI)

