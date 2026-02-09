Kohima, February 9: The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries will officially declare the results of the Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery draw today, February 9, shortly. Held at 1:00 PM, the draw marks the first of three major daily lotteries conducted by the state. One lucky ticket holder will manage to secure the grand prize of INR 1 crore, continuing the state’s tradition of offering life-changing rewards for a modest ticket price of INR 6. Scroll below to know the results and winning numbers of the Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery of today, and watch the live streaming of the Nagaland lottery.

The Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery of 1 PM is only the beginning of today's lottery activities in the region. Participants are now looking forward to the subsequent draws, such asthe Dear Legend Monday 6 PM draw and the Dear Clover Monday 8 PM weekly lottery. The Nagaland lottery continues to be a popular and legal platform for lottery players to test their fortune. Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery players, can access the full winners' list of today's lottery by checking the Dear Lottery Sambad for February 9 shortly after the draw is completed. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Wish Sunday Lottery Result of February 8 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Rise Monday Weekly Lottery Here

Meanwhile, those who prefer real-time updates can tune into the online telecast of the Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery, which has been provided above. The live streaming of today's Nagaland lottery will allow players to witness the selection of today's lucky numbers as and when they happen. To verify their numbers, participants can visit various trusted lottery portals online or head to the official Nagaland State Lottery website. It is worth noting that the Dear Ride Monday weekly lottery draw is known for its affordability. Shillong Teer Result Today, February 09, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Winners of Nagaland's Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery draw are advised to verify their ticket numbers against the official results published on the Nagaland Lotteries website or in the Government Gazette. All claims must be initiated within 30 days of the result declaration to remain valid. To maximise the reach of your results coverage for the Nagaland State Lottery, specifically the Dear Rise Monday lottery draw, use trending keywords such as "Nagaland State Lottery Result Today", "Lottery Sambad", "Dear Rise Monday 1 PM", "Nagaland Lottery 1 PM Result", and "Dear Lottery Result Today".

