Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs Oman National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 continues today, Monday, 9 February, with an important Group B clash between Zimbabwe and Oman. The match is being held at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo, marking a return for Zimbabwe to the global stage after missing the 2024 edition. Today's Cricket Match Live: Check ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule for February 9.

Under the leadership of Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe enter as favourites, but they face a resilient Oman side that recently defeated them in a warm-up fixture. With both teams placed in a challenging group alongside Australia and Sri Lanka, this Match 8 encounter is vital for their Super 8 qualification hopes. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate (NRR).

Where to Watch Zimbabwe vs Oman Live Streaming and Telecast

The tournament is being broadcast globally through various official partners. Below are the details for fans looking to follow the action in major regions:

Region TV Channel Digital Streaming India Star Sports Network JioHotstar (App & Web) United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket / Main Event Sky Go / NOW Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport App Pakistan PTV Sports / Myco Tamasha / ARY Zap USA & Canada Willow TV Willow by Cricbuzz / ESPN+ MENA CricLife Max StarzPlay Australia — Amazon Prime Video

The Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo is traditionally one of the more batting-friendly tracks in Sri Lanka. Known as the "Lord's of Sri Lanka," the venue features a quick outfield and a pitch that offers decent bounce for pacers. Unlike the spin-heavy conditions seen at other local grounds, batters are expected to find it easier to play through the line here.

