SEPC Limited Crosses FY25 Performance Benchmarks Within First 9 Months of FY26

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 9: SEPC Limited (NSE: SEPC | BSE: 532945), one of India's leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies with a diversified presence across Water & Municipal Services, Roads, Industrial Infrastructure, and Mining, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q3 & 9M FY26.

Key Financial Highlights

9M FY26 Consolidated Financial Highlights

- Total Revenue of ₹ 796.89 Cr, YoY growth of 53.28%

- EBITDA of ₹ 83.60 Cr, YoY growth of 10.96%

- Net Profit of ₹ 39.81 Cr, YoY growth of 168.66%

- Net Profit Margin (%) of 5.00%, YoY growth of 215 Bps

- EPS (Diluted) of ₹ 0.22, YoY growth of 120.00%

Q3 FY26 Consolidated Financial Highlights

- Total Revenue of ₹342.07 Cr, up 114.12% YoY and 36.27% QoQ

- EBITDA of ₹29.66 Cr, down 1.53% YoY and up 22.64% QoQ

- Net Profit of ₹14.96 Cr, up 236.62% YoY and 80.28% QoQ

- Net Profit Margin at 4.37%, up 159 bps YoY and 107 bps QoQ

- Diluted EPS of ₹0.08, up 166.67% YoY and 100% QoQ

Commenting on the performance Mr. Venkataramani Jaiganesh, Managing Director of SEPC

Limited, said: "We are encouraged by the consistent progress SEPC continues to deliver across its diversified project portfolio. The period reflects focused execution on ongoing projects, tighter operational controls, and improving coordination across business verticals.

Our growing footprint in core infrastructure segments such as water, transportation, mining, and industrial projects reinforces our confidence in the underlying strength of the business. Recent project wins and scope expansions highlight our technical capabilities, execution track record, and the trust placed in us by clients in India and international markets.

Looking ahead, our focus remains on disciplined growth, timely project delivery, and prudent risk management. With improved project visibility and a strong pipeline, SEPC is well positioned to sustain momentum and drive long-term, stable business growth."

Recent Key Business Highlights

MOIL Vertical Shaft Project

- Wins ₹230 Crore Turnkey Order from MOIL Limited for 3rd Vertical Shaft at Chikla Mine.

- Scope covers Engineering, Civil Works, Equipment Installation, and Commissioning.

Railway EPC Order Win

- Secured a ₹269.69 crore railway EPC sub-contract under the Ajmer-Chanderiya Doubling Project.

Coal Mining Project

- Associated with the JARPL-AT Consortium for the Rampur Batura Opencast Coal Mine Project with an aggregate order value of ~₹3,300 crore.

Successful Settlement and Project Expansion

- Successfully settled all arbitration claims with Hindustan Copper Limited.

- Received ₹30.45 crore as full and final settlement.

- Additionally awarded a ₹72.55 crore supplementary work order for the ongoing project.

Airport Infrastructure Project

- SEPC-Furlong JV received an LoA worth ₹86 crore for the Bihta Airport civil enclave project, Patna

- Awarded by JSC IA Vozrozhdenie India Private Limited.

- Scope includes integrated terminal building, utility structures, elevated road, electro-mechanical works, airport and security systems

International Order - UAE

- Secured an order worth AED 35 million (~₹85 crore) through UAE arm SEPC FZE under the ADOC framework.

- Scope includes ESD, Nitrogen Generation, and PAGA systems at Mubarraz Island, UAE

