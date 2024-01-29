Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed 'Rudrabhishek' at Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur on Monday and prayed for the well-being of the people and the world, a press release said.

According to the Press Release, It is believed that performing Rudrabhishek on the Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha brings immense joy to Lord Shiva, leading to the fulfilment of the wishes of the devotees.

The statement added that, within the Shakti temple situated on the first floor of the math, CM Yogi performed the Rudrabhishek, presenting offerings such as 'vilva patra' and lotus flowers to Lord Shiva.

After Rudrabhishek, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed Havan and Aarti amidst chanting of Vedic mantras and wished the people of the State a healthy, happy, prosperous, and peaceful life, the release said.

Post the Rudrabhishek ceremony, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in 'gauseva' at the Gorakhnath Temple's cowshed. He also inquired about the well-being of the cows and fed them jaggery and roti, it added.

Earlier, with the vow of constructing a Ram Temple in Ayodhya having been fulfilled, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received a grand welcome in Gorakhpur on Saturday.

Youth, women, elders and children danced and waved the saffron flag with the image of Shri Ram on it to greet the 'Gorakshpeethadhishwar.' They kept chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Thanks Yogiji' amid the beating of drums all the while. The people also showered flowers on the Chief Minister throughout his journey from the airport to the temple. Groups of folk artists also performed at various places to welcome the CM.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accepted the greetings of the people by smiling and shaking hands with them.

It was Adityanath's first visit to Gorakhpur after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in the grand and divine Ram Temple on January 22, a press release said. (ANI)

