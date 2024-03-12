Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 12 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath allotted portfolios to the newly inducted ministers in the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday.

Accordingly, Omprakash Rajbhar has been tasked with overseeing the Panchayati Raj, Minority Welfare, Haj, and Muslim Waqf departments, while Dara Singh Chauhan will be responsible for the Prison department.

Sunil Sharma, a first-time minister, has been entrusted with the Information Technology and Electronics Department whereas Anil Kumar has been designated as the Minister of Science and Technology.

Dharamveer Prajapati, who previously held the position of Minister of State (Independent Charge) in the Yogi Cabinet, has been appointed as the Minister of Civil Defense and Home Guard Department.

It is worth mentioning that on March 5, the first cabinet expansion of the second term of the Yogi government took place, in which Omprakash Rajbhar, Dara Singh Chauhan, Sunil Sharma, and Anil Kumar were made ministers. (ANI)

