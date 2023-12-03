Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 3 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday distributed appointment letters to 242 assistant boring technicians selected by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Commission at Lok Bhavan.

"While speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that there are opportunities for those receiving appointment letters, but they must also understand their responsibilities. Prime Minister Modi says everyone talks about rights, but they must know their duties as well. Duties are more important than rights; if duties are fulfilled, rights will be protected," as per a press release from the Chief Minister's office.

He added, "When society talks more about rights and not about duties, it betrays itself. If duties are performed, your selection is made without recommendation, without bias."

CM Yogi further mentioned that six lakh people in the state got jobs in the last six and a half years. He said, "Our hard work is our biggest certificate. While undergoing the test of hard work, you should contribute to the overall development of Uttar Pradesh. He also reminded the newly selected candidates of PM Modi's 'Panch Pran'.

"The Chief Minister mentioned that before 2017, there were no jobs in Uttar Pradesh, and people had to migrate elsewhere for employment. He emphasised the success achieved in connecting crores of people to employment through better law and order, central and state government schemes, and self-employment opportunities. He said that the goal is to eliminate discrimination against youth," the release stated.

"Those who do not like development try to politicise every issue. Such individuals do not want Uttar Pradesh to progress," he added.

Before 2017, the state, which should have been a leading economic entity, was lagging. At that time, Uttar Pradesh was ranked sixth in the country. The youth of the state could not find jobs and had no option but to leave the state for employment. It often resulted in discrimination against them. However, today, the youth receive fair and respectful treatment, he pointed out.

Now, job opportunities, employment, and self-employment are available in a transparent manner, he said.

The Chief Minister told the selected boring technicians that turning tube wells on and off is not their only responsibility. "Here, we have sufficient water resources, including groundwater, surface water, and perennial rivers. It has helped establish Uttar Pradesh's land as fertile soil, he added.

He said that 70 per cent of irrigation in UP comes from groundwater. For the remaining 30 per cent, canals and other channels are spread out. 80 per cent of the population is supplied with drinking water from underground sources, the Chief Minister informed.

"Uttar Pradesh is entering a new era of industrialization. Industries receive 85 per cent of their water supply from underground sources. "Nature has blessed us with invaluable treasures. We have inherited an abundant wealth of water, but it is our duty to preserve it. On one hand, we need to supply water for drinking, irrigation, and industries, but on the other, we must conserve each drop of water," Yogi added.

"The Chief Minister stated that life cannot be imagined without water. Despite the late arrival of the monsoon, paddy harvesting has started on time. Most regions did not face crisis situations for farmers. There were facilities like tube wells, water in canals, electricity, etc., but not every state is blessed with such fortune," as per the release.

At the time of independence, Uttar Pradesh had a population of six crore, but today it has grown to 25 crore. The lack of proper water conservation has led to the problem of pollution. Various programmes have been implemented for water conservation, including the construction of Amrit Sarovar, check dams, and the Atal Bhujal Yojana, he added.

The Chief Minister urged the backward districts and development blocks to transform from critical to semi-critical and from dark to normal districts in terms of water management.

"On this occasion, Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Ramkesh Nishad, Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, Namami Gange and Principal Secretary of the Rural Water Supply Department Anurag Srivastava, Secretary Dr. Balkar Singh, etc. were present," as per the release. (ANI)

