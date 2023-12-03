Jaipur, December 3: BJP candidate and Jaipur Rural MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore won the Jhotwara assembly seat by a margin of 50,167 votes, the Election Commission of India announced on Sunday. Rathore, a former Union minister, secured 1,47,913 votes and defeated his nearest rival Abhishek Choudhary of the Congress. Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023: CM Ashok Gehlot Accepts Congress’ Defeat, To Submit His Resignation to Governor Kalraj Mishra Today.

BJP rebel Ashu Singh Surpura, who contested as an independent candidate, stood in the third position with 55,159 votes. Polling on 199 of the 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan was held on November 25.