Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated SpiceJet's Gorakhpur-Varanasi flight via video conferencing and said that at present, there are nine functional airports in the state, connecting 75 destinations across the country.

"At present, nine airports are functioning in the state. Four years ago, just four airports in the state were connected to mere 25 destinations. Now flights for 75 destinations across the country are available from the state," Adityanath said.

He thanked Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia for the improved air connectivity and said, "It is the first time that connectivity between two important cities-- the land of Baba Gorakhnath with the land of Baba Vishwanath-- has been created via air route."

The Chief Minister also said that better connectivity does not only save time but also helps one connect with better employment opportunities and the development of the area.

"The improved air connectivity in Uttar Pradesh over the last five years is a testament to PM Modi's commitment where he said that even the ones who wear Hawaii slippers will now travel in airplanes," he said.

Yesterday, Adityanath directed the officials to prepare an action plan for the next 100 days, six months and a year to fulfill the promises made by the BJP during polls and to help the state achieve USD 1 trillion economy.

A decision to provide government jobs in the state was also taken during the first cabinet meeting.

Adityanath, in the meeting, said that a recruitment drive will be run in government departments and directed the public sector officials to prepare a list of vacancies. The chief minister also instructed the government department officials to work with honesty in the recruitment drive.

The state government has also extended the free ration scheme for the next three months which will benefit the 15 crore people of the state. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that for the scheme the government will spend Rs 3,270 crore.

Earlier on Friday, Adityanath took oath as the Chief Minister of the state. A total of 52 ministers took oath as ministers, including two deputy Chief Ministers.

The monk-turned politician took the reins of the most populous state for a second time in a row after completing his full five-year term - a feat repeated after 37 years.

Before being sworn as UP chief minister in 2017, he was Gorakhpur MP for five consecutive terms from 1998 to 2017.

Born on June 5, 1972, in a village in Uttarakhand, he was named Ajay Singh Bisht by his parents. He left home to join the movement for the construction of Ram Temple and became a disciple of Mahant Avaidyanath of Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur.

He started his political journey in 1998 becoming the youngest MP from Gorakhpur. (ANI)

