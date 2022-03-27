Mumbai, March 27: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the Trainee Engineer-I, and Project Engineer-I posts in the organisation. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of Bharat Electronics Limited at bel-india.in.

According to the notification, the recruitment is being held for a total of 63 Trainee Engineer-I, and Project Engineer-I posts. Candidates can read the official BEL Recruitment 2022 here. The last date to apply is April 6. SSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Announced for Over 3,500 MTS, Havaldar Posts at ssc.nic.in; Check Details Here.

How To Apply For BEL Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website of BEL at bel-india.in

Search for the desired post

Fill up the application form

Upload the requested documents

Pay application fee

Submit the application form

Take a printout of the same for future reference.

Educational Qualification For BEL Recruitment 2022:

Candidates must have a degree of B.E/BE.Tech/B.Sc from recognised Institute/University/College in the following Engineering disciplines – Electronics/Mechanical/Computer Science for the Trainee Engineer-I post.

Candidates must have a degree of B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc Engineer from recognised Institute/University/College in the following Engineering disciplines – Electronics/Computer Science/Mechanical/Civil Engineering/Electrical for the Project Engineer-I post.

Age Limit For BEL Recruitment 2022:

Trainee Engineer-I: 28 years.

Project Engineer-I: 32 years.

Application Fee For BEL Recruitment 2022:

Trainee Engineer-I: Rs 200

Project Engineer-I: Rs 500

Candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PwD categories are exempted from payment of application fees.

Candidates must note that the recruitment is being held for 26 Trainee Engineer-I posts while 37 Project Engineer-I posts. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of SSC for more details and updates.

