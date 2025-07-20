Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday visited the Dudheshwarnath Mahadev Temple in Ghaziabad, where he performed the Rudrabhishek ritual and formally inaugurated the Shravan Kanwar Mela.

The visit marked both a spiritual observance and a crucial administrative review of the ongoing Kanwar Mela.

Upon his arrival at the temple, the Chief Minister was warmly welcomed by students of the Dudheshwarnath Veda Pathshala, who greeted him with traditional Sanatani rituals. A large crowd of devotees gathered to witness the Chief Minister.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Yogi emphasised that the Dudheshwarnath Temple is not just a centre of faith but also a vibrant symbol of Sanatan culture. He lauded the religious and cultural developments that have taken place under the guidance of Mahant Narayan Giri Ji Maharaj of the Dudheshwar Peeth.

CM Yogi spent about half an hour on the temple premises, where he assessed the preparations for the Kanwar Mela. He sought detailed updates from District Magistrate Deepak Meena regarding the arrangements for the influx of Kanwariyas. The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction over the special facilities set up for the Kanwariyas and appreciated the coordinated efforts of the administration and temple committee to ensure a smooth and safe experience for all.

The CM also inquired about the progress of the Dudheshwarnath Corridor, which is being developed under the Tourism Department within the temple premises. Furthermore, Mahant Narayan Giri Ji Maharaj informed him that as soon as the temple received news of the Chief Minister's visit in the morning, preparations for special prayers and rituals were made.

After visiting the temple, CM Yogi proceeded to the Ghaziabad Police Lines, from where he boarded a helicopter to shower flower petals on Kanwariyas travelling along routes passing through various districts of western Uttar Pradesh, especially near the borders of Muzaffarnagar and Meerut.

Several dignitaries were present on the occasion, including Ghaziabad MP Atul Garg, city MLA Sanjeev Sharma, and Metropolitan President Mayank Goyal. (ANI)

