Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inspected the main venue of the UP Global Investors Summit at Vrindavan Yojna in the capital Lucknow, as per an official release.

As per an official release, during his tour of the venue site, the CM visited each and every block to take stock of the ongoing preparations and gave proper guidelines to the units engaged in the construction work along with the officers.

He specifically inquired from the officials about the movement, seating and other facilities for VIP guests and investors including the President and the Prime Minister.

It is notable that between February 10 and 12, the Global Investors Summit will be organized, where all VIPs and numerous investors from all over the world will gather. President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also grace the event. The Chief Minister also planted trees on the venue site.

Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, Principal Secretary Chief Minister's Office Sanjay Prasad, Principal Secretary Industrial Development Department Arvind Kumar, DGP Devendra Singh Chauhan and Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jacob and other officers were present with him.

It may be recalled that the entire venue has been divided into seven blocks. PM Modi will inaugurate the event in the first block, where more than 10,000 people will be present.

"A food court has been set up adjacent to this block along with a VIP lounge, and lounges for partner countries, industry partners and knowledge partners. Adjacent to this, another block is being built, in which four hangars have been prepared. Different sessions of different departments of the state will be held simultaneously in these hangars from morning till night, in which investors from abroad, the country and the state will participate," it read.

As per an official statement, seating arrangements are being made for about 250 people in each hangar. A media centre is being set up in the third block, from where a live telecast of the program will be done. With this, the office of Invest UP has been set up in the block. At the same time, a police control room has been set up to monitor every step.

The fourth block has been prepared for the pre-function, where various cultural activities will take place while the fifth block is being prepared for the drone show.

The sixth block is being prepared for B2B meetings, where investment proposals and MoUs will be finalised. Along with this, fire, safety and medical zones are being prepared here so that any emergency situation can be dealt with immediately.

After all three zones are ready, its reality check will also be done. At the same time, the seventh and last block is being prepared for the exhibition, which will have a total of 11 halls. (ANI)

