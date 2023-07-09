Chandigarh, Jul 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday visited Rohtak in Haryana to take part in a programme organised in Baba Mastnath Math there.

He took part in a Puja there, officials said.

Also Read | Tigress Spotted With Two Cubs at Sariska Tiger Reserve, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Shares Pic.

Tight security arrangements had been made in view of his visit, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)