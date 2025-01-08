Patna, January 8 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday unveiled development projects worth Rs 985 crore in Saran district, officials said.

During his 'Pragati Yatra', Kumar virtually inaugurated the newly constructed district government medical college and hospital built at a cost of Rs 655 crore and laid foundation stones for 52 projects and schemes, they added.

According to a statement by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the CM inspected the medical college and hospital and chaired a meeting to review the ongoing development schemes in the district.

Saran DM Aman Sameer gave a detailed presentation about the ongoing projects and schemes in the district to the CM.

"The CM was briefed about the ongoing schemes, including Bihar Student Credit Card Scheme, Chief Minister Nishchay Self Help Allowance Scheme, tap water to every house and their maintenance, Chief Minister Rural Solar Street Light scheme, irrigation water to every farm, Chief Minister Agricultural Electricity Connection Scheme, etc. in the district. The meeting was attended by the elected representatives of the district as well," the statement added.

The CM instructed officials to "resolve issues raised by the elected representatives in the meeting at the earliest," it added.

Kumar also announced the construction of an elevated road on NH-31 from Doriganj to Vishunpura and redevelopment works around the famous Baba Hariharnat temple in Sonepur sub-division in Saran district.

