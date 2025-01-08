Mumbai, January 8: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegations made by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya regarding the issuance of fake birth certificates to illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Malegaon. According to the Maharashtra Home Department, the SIT, which will be headed by Director Inspector General (DIG) Nasik, will include officers from both the district administration and police.

The team has been tasked with investigating the matter and submitting a report along with recommendations to address the issue. Afterwards, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya posted on X and thanked Maharashtra CM for forming a SIT on the issue. "Birth certificate scam for Bangladeshi/Rohingya infiltrators in Malegaon. I thank Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for appointing a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate. This committee will investigate the illegal issuance of birth certificates to Bangladeshi/Rohingya infiltrators in Malegaon," he said. Kirit Somaiya Video Controversy: Alleged Clip of BJP Leader Doing 'Indecent Acts' During Video Chat With Woman Goes Viral, Congress Slams.

Notably, the anti-terror squad (ATS) of Maharashtra has arrested 60 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants across the entire state in the year 2024. In December 2024 alone, the ATS managed to arrest 43 Bangladeshi nations residing illegally. In 2025, to date, four cases have been filed against the illegal Bangladeshi nationals and six accused have been arrested. Most Bangladeshis have been arrested from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane.

"A total of 27 cases have been filed in the year 2023 and a total of 52 accused have been arrested. In 2024, 12 cases were registered from January to November and 12 accused were arrested. After that, a total of 19 cases have been registered in various police stations against the Bangladeshi citizens who entered India illegally in December 20254, under the special mission and a total of 43 Bangladeshi citizens residing illegally have been arrested," the release said.

Earlier in December 2024, Somaiya praised Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after 17 illegal immigrants from Bangladesh were arrested in Maharashtra, and said that in the coming days, the whole racket will be busted. "I welcome this decision of CM Devendra Fadnavis. He has instructed the whole Maharashtra Police ATS and district administrations to take strict action against the Rohingya Muslims from Bangladesh who have settled here illegally...I feel that this whole racket will busted in the coming days," Somaiya said. Dahi Handi 2024: BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya Celebrates Krishna Janmashtami by Breaking ‘Matki’ in Bhandup (Watch Video).

Recently, CM Fadnavis said that the state has started taking action on illegal Bangladeshi citizens living in Mumbai and Maharashtra, and said that they will be soon deported.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)