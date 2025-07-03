Rangareddy ( Telangana) [India], July 3 (ANI): Coal India Ltd and Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) have partnered with Heartfulness (led by Daaji - Guide of Heartfulness & President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission) to restore closed mine sites and promote sustainable livelihoods.

The partnership was formalized through two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed on July 3, 2025, at Kanha Shanti Vanam, the headquarters of Heartfulness, in Hyderabad.

The partnership aims to restore closed mine sites by creating a viable green cover, controlling hazardous gases, and replenishing soil layers. The initiative will focus on developing a sustainable ecosystem at mine closure sites, generating livelihoods for local communities in alignment with the RECLAIM initiative.

The Union Minister was joined by Satish Chandra Dubey, Minister of State of Coal and Mines, Senior Management, and Representatives of Coal India Ltd, SCCL, and Heartfulness.

The RECLAIM initiative, which is an acronym for - Reach out, Envision, Co-design, Localise, Act, Integrate and Maintain, intended for the Community Engagement and Development Framework for Mine Closure and Repurposing. It builds on field experience and global good practices including guidance from ICMM (2022), the Sustainable Development Goals, and IFC Performance Standards.

The MoUs will ensure that the regions that were once shaped by extraction become spaces for renewal, dignity, and opportunity. Since mine closures significantly impact both landscapes, there is a need to restore natural systems. An equal need to strengthen local institutions and enable sustainable livelihoods is felt.

The RECLAIM framework is a key step toward as a structured guide for inclusive community engagement and development throughout the mine closure and post-closure phases. It offers a practical, step-by-step approach to institutionalizing community participation in the transition process.

G Kishan Reddy said, "We are committed to restoring the closed mine sites, as it is time for us to give back to nature. The Govt. Mandate mine closures in the most scientific and sustainable way and replenish the mining sites with economic and environmental value across the country. Heartfulness's meticulousness in creating a sustainable ecosystem is evident at Kanha Shanti Vanam, the Heartfulness headquarters. By joining hands with them, we will do all we can for restoration, repurposing, long-term socio-economic growth by generating livelihoods."

"It is an opportune moment for Heartfulness to give life to the closed mining sites. Since the extraction depletes the site of nature's bounty, we should feel the responsibility in giving back in the best of our ability not only in terms of creating a viable ecosystem but also help create sustainable livelihoods in such regions across the country," added Rev Daaji - Guide of Heartfulness and President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission.

The framework is supported by a suite of actionable tools, templates, and field-tested methodologies tailored to the Indian context. Special emphasis is placed on gender inclusivity, the representation of vulnerable groups, and alignment with Panchayati Raj Institutions, ensuring that the transition is equitable and locally relevant. (ANI)

