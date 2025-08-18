New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday interacted with thirty meritorious higher secondary students from the tribal communities of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands as part of the ongoing National Integration Tour - "Dweep se Delhi," as per a release.

According to the release, General Upendra Dwivedi commended the students for their achievements in various fields and urged them to continue striving for excellence with commitment and perseverance. He also lauded the efforts of the Andaman and Nicobar Command for empowering the youth of the islands and enabling them to experience the vast opportunities our nation offers.

Also Read | Pakistan's USD 5 Billion Investment in LNG Infrastructure Turns Out To Be a Big Fiasco.

The students, equally represented by boys and girls, belong to the Karen and Nicobarese communities from North Andaman, South Andaman and Nicobar districts. Known for their deep cultural roots and resilience, these tribes embody harmony with nature and a strong sense of community.

The Karen, who migrated a century ago, are renowned for their craftsmanship, folk traditions and survival knowledge, while the Nicobarese are recognised for their matrilineal social structure, horticultural skills and vibrant festivals.

Also Read | 'India Is Proud of Your Feat': PM Narendra Modi Meets Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla in Delhi (See Pics and Video).

Among the young achievers, Naw Asna Sholmon, a Class XI student from Mayabunder, is passionate about writing and aspires to become an English teacher. Mebouy Sweden Christians, also from the Karen community, has represented the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in football at the national level and dreams of a professional sporting career.

Master A Shinu, from Campbell Bay in Nicobar, aspires to join the Indian Army, inspired by his cultural pride and national spirit. These students embody the blend of cultural pride and ambition that defines the future of the islands' youth, a release said.

The "Dweep se Delhi" tour provides these students with exposure to iconic landmarks such as the Red Fort, India Gate, National War Memorial and the Taj Mahal, enriching their understanding of India's heritage while reinforcing the spirit of unity in diversity. The initiative symbolises the integration of remote island communities into the larger national fabric and reaffirms that every citizen is a vital contributor to building a Viksit Bharat @2047, as per the release. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)