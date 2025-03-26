New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the training and administrative facilities of the Madras Regimental Centre, Wellington on Wednesday.

In a post on X, Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Indian Army shared, "#GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS, visited the Madras Regimental Centre, Wellington today, wherein he reviewed the training and administrative facilities of the training centre. The #COAS was given a brief on the modern training methodology and facilities of the Centre. He commended all ranks for their excellence in training as well as their contribution towards Nation Building."

"The #COAS also stressed upon the need for incorporating technology in training so as to prepare professionally competent soldiers who are able to adapt to the rapid technological advances and adept at handling latest generation equipment thus enhancing operational readiness in #IndianArmy," Indian Army further shared.

On March 19, Rear Admiral Garin Golding, Chief of the Navy of the Royal New Zealand Navy, met with General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff, to discuss matters of mutual interest and explore ways to enhance bilateral defence cooperation between India and New Zealand.

In a post on X, the Indian Army said, "Rear Admiral Garin Golding, Chief of Navy, Royal New Zealand Navy called on General Upendra Dwivedi COAS & discussed aspects of mutual interest to enhance bilateral Defence Cooperation between the two Nations."

Earlier General Dwivedi said that the world has been "cooling down" from major conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, with the turmoil "interspersed" with "subnational conflicts" and common threats to global peace like terrorism, radicalisation, and mass cyber-attacks.

He also pointed out a "subtle" shift from democracy to "authoritarianism," which feeds into the turmoil in the world.

"The world is just cooling down from two major conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, wherein the majority of nations took sides based on realism, idealism or religion. The turmoil is also interspersed with ongoing subnational conflicts and common threats to global peace like terrorism, radicalisation, mass cyber-attacks, and a subtle shift from democracy to authoritarianism," Dwivedi said while speaking at the fourth General Bipin Rawat Memorial Lecture. (ANI)

