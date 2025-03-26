New Delhi, March 26: Central government employees may see a salary hike of INR 14,000 to INR 19,000 per month with the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission, according to a report by Goldman Sachs. The commission, expected to be formed in April, could impact around 50 lakh employees and 65 lakh pensioners, with its recommendations likely to be implemented by 2026 or 2027.

Goldman Sachs analysed various budget scenarios to estimate the potential salary hikes:

If the government allocates INR 1.75 lakh crore, with half used for salary revisions, the median monthly salary could rise from INR 1 lakh to INR 1,14,600. A INR 2 lakh crore allocation could increase salaries to INR 1,16,700 per month. With a INR 2.25 lakh crore allocation, salaries may reach INR 1,18,800 per month.

Comparison with 7th Pay Commission

The 7th Pay Commission, implemented in 2016, cost INR 1.02 lakh crore and applied salary revisions retroactively from January 2016. The final rollout in July 2016 impacted the financial year 2016-17. 8th Pay Commission: Govt Employees May Not Get Salary Hike Despite Fitment Factor Rising to 2.86; Know Why.

Employee Expectations and Fitment Factor

Once established, the 8th Pay Commission will engage with stakeholders to finalize the fitment factor and other revisions. Employee unions are expected to demand a fitment factor of 2.57 or higher, similar to the 7th Pay Commission. 8th Pay Commission: Central Govt To Merge DA, DR With Basic Pay, Pension? Check Details.

With the rising cost of living, central government employees eagerly await the salary revisions, which could significantly boost their income and financial stability.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2025 04:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).