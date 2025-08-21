New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi along with his wife Sunita Dwivedi, President of Army Women's Welfare Association (AWWA) today pledged to donate their organs at Delhi's Army Hospital (Research & Referral), giving a significant boost to the Armed Forces Organ Retrieval & Transplantation Authority (AORTA). The initiative aims to encourage awareness and inspire the Armed Forces community to lead the nation in organ donation, said a statement from the Ministry of Defence.

Under the leadership of Director General, Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS) Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, AORTA has emerged as a national leader in organ retrieval and transplant efforts. The Indian Army has already created a record, with more than 26,000 personnel pledging organ donations in a single campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, General Upendra Dwivedi described organ donation as a service to humanity and an extension of the Armed Forces' spirit of sacrifice and courage. He urged service personnel & their families to come forward and set an example for society. The COAS also lauded AORTA for its consistent efforts in spreading awareness and motivating Armed Forces personnel about the importance of organ donation.

Recognising the vital role of healthcare workers, the Army Chief presented on-the-spot Chiefs' Recommendation Cards to three frontline staff engaged in organ transplant care, including a housekeeper who diligently maintained hygiene and sanitation for patients. This gesture reinforced the Army Medical Corps' commitment to compassionate patient care.

The event included a heartfelt tribute to donor families who extended the gift of life through organ donation. These families were felicitated in a solemn ceremony for their compassion and courage. (ANI)

