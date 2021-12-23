Kolkata, Dec 23 (PTI) Director General of Indian Coast Guard Krishnaswamy Natarajan apprised officers on upcoming infrastructure development and international cooperation initiatives to counter evergrowing maritime challenges during a three-day visit to its regional headquarters here, an official said on Thursday.

Natarajan reviewed operations and infrastructural development projects of ICG, he said.

Also Read | Elon Musk-Owned Tesla Rises Back to Over $1 Trillion in Market Valuation: Report.

"The Flag Officer apprised officers and men of Indian Coast Guard on policy reviews, upcoming development in terms of infrastructure, augmentation of CG fleet and international cooperation initiatives," the official said.

He said that to counter maritime challenges and act as an effective deterrence to nefarious elements, the Coast Guard has during the past decade grown exponentially in terms of infrastructure and induction of new platforms.

Also Read | Delhi Cough Syrup Poisoning: NCPCR Asks AAP Govt to Ensure Dextromethorphan is Not Used.

In this region, it has commissioned and based one offshore patrol vessel at Paradip and one fast patrol vessel at Haldia last year.

Four Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) MK III have also been inducted and based at Bhubaneswar, the official said.

"The Coast Guard is heading for a major expansion to match growing demand in terms of maritime security, safety and environment protection," he added.

Natarajan also called on West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday and briefed him on various operational facets and recent achievements of ICG, especially in West Bengal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)