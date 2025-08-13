Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 13 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday launched the Odisha Marine Biotechnology Research & Innovation Corridor, also called OMBRIC, an initiative by Science & Technology Department.

Recognising the immense potential of Odisha's 574 km long coastline, which is packed with unexplored rich marine bioresources, the Odisha Science & Technology Department conceptualised OMBRIC as a pioneering initiative aimed at transforming and positioning Odisha into a global leader in marine biotechnology and Blue Economy development in the future.

Also Read | Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: No Evidence Found at 13th Site in Mangaluru's Temple Town After Search; Excavation to Continue.

The initiative has the potential to contribute immensely to the field of environmental protection, science-based tourism, investment & employment, and livelihood support to the local population in coastal areas.

An R&D collaboration MoU was also signed at Lok Seva Bhawan between Science & Technology Department, Government of Odisha & National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India. Besides, six higher education institutions in Odisha also signed an MoU with the Odisha Government to provide R&D support for the initiative.

Also Read | Pakistani Spy Arrested in Rajasthan: CID Arrests Mahendra Prasad, Employed as Manager of DRDO Guest House, for Leaking Sensitive Information About India's Defence Activities.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that this unique platform will become a beacon of hope for the scientific community and innovation, not only for Odisha, but for the entire nation and the world. It can transform our blue economy and contribute significantly to the nation's economic growth.

At a time when the world is looking towards the oceans for solutions to some of our most pressing challenges, from sustainable food systems to climate resilience, the CM said that Odisha is taking a bold and visionary step forward.

Aligning with the vision of Viksit Odisha 2036 & Viksit India 2047, the CM said that OMBRIC is designed not just as a research programme, but as a platform where young entrepreneurs of Odisha can build marine biotech startups grounded in local resources and global standards.

He further said that OMBRIC connects the lab to the land and research to real-world impact. From gene discovery to bioactive molecules, from bioremediation to nutraceuticals, this initiative covers the entire pipeline of marine biotechnology innovation, culminating in job creation, environmental sustainability, and economic growth.

Expressing confidence in the initiative, he asserted that Odisha is no longer just a coastal state. "Odisha now seeks to be a coastal innovator. We are not just blessed by nature; we are investing in nature-based solutions. We are harnessing our biodiversity not by exploiting it, but by preserving, understanding, and responsibly utilising it," he said.

Taking note of the geographic advantage and the strength of the academic and research institutes of Odisha, the CM said that we have initiated an alliance of knowledge, research, and innovation to explore the unseen gifts and threats of this coast with the help of biotechnology.

Science and technology minister Krushna Chandra Patra said that Odisha has huge potential in marine biotechnology and the state will make all efforts to explore this sector to promote growth. OMBRIC is a blueprint for a prosperous future.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja also spoke on the occasion. Science and Technology Principal Secretary Chithra Arumugam welcomed the guests and Additional Secretary Puja Mishra proposed the vote of thanks.

To ensure targeted and high-impact execution, six premier institutions in Odisha have been selected as hubs of OMBRIC based on their scientific expertise and regional relevance.

These institutions will lead various components of OMBRIC with specific objectives aligned with their areas of expertise and the needs of the state:

1. IIT Bhubaneswar - Comprehensive mapping and monitoring of Odisha's coastal marine bioresources using satellite images, GIS, remote sensing, drone survey, etc. and assessment of coastal ecosystem health and capacity building.2. NIT Rourkela - Cultivation of unculturable marine microorganisms and extraction of novel bioactive compounds (Enzymes, Pigments, Antibiotics, etc.) with pharmaceutical and industrial applications.3. IISER Berhampur - Novel Gene discovery, characterisation and structural elucidation of marine bioactive compounds and upscaling of high-value marine products through chemical engineering.4. ILS Bhubaneswar - Establishment of a Marine Microbial Biorepository, to publish Odisha Marine Bio Resource Atlas with Genetic Footprint and to promote innovation, start-up activities in blue technology.5. Berhampur University - Marine biodiversity mapping and metabolite characterisation of Marine algae, seaweeds, fishes and other sea animals.6. Fakir Mohan University - Commercial breeding technology and scalable protocol for breeding of Indian horseshoe crabs and translational applications of extracted bioactive compounds.

Crucially, OMBRIC is designed to translate research into tangible economic outcomes. Through IP generation, incubation support, and entrepreneurial mentoring, research findings will evolve into market-ready products, fostering the growth of marine biotech startups and enterprises. This "lab-to-market" pipeline ensures a sustainable ecosystem for innovation-driven marine industrialisation in Odisha.

In addition to advancing research, OMBRIC places strong emphasis on community engagement and social impact. The initiative seeks to involve coastal populations through training, education, and participatory conservation, thereby fostering marine stewardship while improving local livelihoods and social equity.

Development Commissioner Anu Garg, Vice Chancellor and Directors of all the six institutes (IIT-Bhubaneswar, Berhampur University, FM University, NIT Rourkela, IISER-Berhampur & ILS-Bhubaneswar), & Director NIOT were also present at the event. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)