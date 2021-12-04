Bhubaneswar, Dec 4 (PTI) It was a chilly day in several parts of Odisha on Saturday as the maximum temperature dropped by several notches due to rain, cold wind and overcast skies due to the impact of Cyclone Jawad.

The mercury in Bhubaneswar nosedived to 20.8 degrees Celsius as compared to 26.3 degrees on Friday. The minimum was 18.4 degrees Celsius, according to a weather bulletin.

The maximum in Cuttack plunged by over 5 degrees Celsius to 21.5, while it was 21.4 degrees Celsius in Puri, down by more than 4 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Centre said.

Nayagarh saw the maximum plummet by eight notches to 21 degrees Celsius. The temperature went south by over six notches in Balasore to reach 21 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

Chhatrapur in Ganjam, Chanbali in Bhadrak and Talcher in Angul districts had the maximum crash by 6 degrees Celsius as compared to the previous day, it added.

Cyclonic storm Jawad – pronounced as 'jowad' -- weakened into a deep depression on Saturday evening and is likely to weaken further into a depression by the time it reaches Puri around Sunday afternoon.

The weather system may then continue to move north-northeastwards along the coast of Odisha towards West Bengal and weaken into a well-marked low pressure area during the subsequent 24 hours.

