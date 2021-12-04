Bhopal, December 4: A minor boy stabbed a 32-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh’s capital city Bhopal on Thursday due to old rivalry. The incident took place on Thursday night in the Talaiya locality of the city. A complaint was registered against the minor boy. The victim has been identified as Santosh Kewat. A complaint has been registered against the accused. Punjab: 21-Year-Old Youth Stabbed to Death After Argument Over Mobile Phone At Birthday Party In Ludhiana's Jagraon.

According to a report published in The Times of India, Santosh was doing some work near Rain Basera building in Talaiya locality when the 16-year-old accused came and started misbehaving with him. The complaint was lodged by the 35-year-old director of rain Basera, Abdul Arif. In the complaint, he stated that when the accused misbehaved with Santosh, he protested. The minor boy then allegedly stabbed the victim with a knife. Mumbai Shocker: 25-Year-Old Man Stabs Ex-Wife To Death Over Suspicion of Affair in Chembur, Arrested.

Abdul and other people present at the spot rushed to the spot, but the accused managed to escape. The victim was rushed to a hospital. He is undergoing treatment there. On the basis of the complaint, a case of attempt to murder has been registered against the boy, reported the media house. A manhunt operation has been launched to nab the accused. The police have initiated a detailed investigation into the matter. The victim is a native of Hoshangabad and lives at Rain Basera.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 04, 2021 11:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).