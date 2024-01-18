Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 18 (ANI): A cold wave and fog continued in Madhya Pradesh resulting in low visibility in various parts of the state on Thursday morning.

The Meteorological office has predicted that the cold will continue to be prevalent in the state for the next three to four days due to jet streams reaching the plain area of North India.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Hires Gunmen To Stage Shooting Incident To Frame Sister's In-Laws Over Family Dispute, Three Arrested.

"There has been fog for the last several days in the state and there is light to moderate fog particularly in Northern Madhya Pradesh and in the districts of Gwalior Chambal region, Sagar division and in some districts of Rewa division. The jet stream has reached the plain area of North India for the past two days due to which, the cold winds which are at the bottom, are causing a downfall in the temperature. In the last two days, the temperatures have fallen significantly in the districts of Gwalior, Chambal division and Sagar division," said Ashfaq Hussain, Meteorologist, IMD Bhopal.

Talking about the lowest temperature in the state in the last 24 hours, the meteorologist said that the lowest temperature was recorded in Nowgong and Datia which was 5.6 degree celsius. Apart from this, Tikamgarh and Khajuraho recorded 6 degree celsius. The cold day was recorded in Nowgong, Satna and Tikamgarh in the state.

Also Read | Parliament Security Breach Case: Delhi Court Denies Bail to Accused Neelam Azad.

"The jet stream will remain in the plain areas for the next three-four days, due to which the cold will still persist and there may be a slight reduction in fog. But fog will remain in districts of Gwalior-Chambal, Sagar and Rewa divisions. There will be no respite from the cold temperature yet. The cold wave will also remain in the state for the next three-four days. The minimum temperature in the state is likely to be around 6 to 12 degrees and the maximum temperature is likely to be between 22 and 28 degrees," he added.

According to the weather department, moderate to dense fog occured in Bhind, Gwalior, Morena, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa and Mauganj district on Thursday morning. While shallow to moderate fog observed in Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Sheopur Kalan, North Vidisha, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, North Sagar, Damoh, Katni, Umaria, Shahdol, Sidhi and Singrauli districts. Minimum visibility of 50 metres was recorded in Rewa and Tikamgarh, visibility of 200 metres seen in Damoh and Jabalpur Airport. Khajuraho and Gwalior Airport recorded 300 metres visibility and 500 metres visibility in Ratlam, Sidhi and Umaria district. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)