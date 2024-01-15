Jaipur, Jan 15 (PTI) Cold wave swept several parts of Rajasthan on Monday with Sikar recording a minimum temperature of 0.9 degrees Celsius, the coldest place in the state, a meteorological department spokesperson said.

Dense fog was reported from some places in the state while Alwar, Pilani, Sikar, Churu reeled under cold wave conditions. Extreme cold wave was recorded in Sri Ganganagar, the official said.

Pilani recorded 2.5 degrees Celsius followed by 2.9 degrees Celsius in Churu, 3 degrees Celsius in Sikar, 4 degrees Celsius in Alwar and Karauli, 4.3 degrees Celsius in Sangaria, 5 degrees Celsius in Sriganganagar, 6.2 degrees Celsius in Bhilwara and 6.8 degrees Celsius in Dholpur.

Jaipur recorded 8.8 degrees Celsius on Monday morning.

