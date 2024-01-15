Mumbai, January 14: A fire broke out in a closed civic school near the Mint Colony Monorail Station in Mumbai's Parel, a BMC Disaster Cell official said here on Monday. The blaze was noticed after clouds of thick dark smoke started emanating from the storeroom of the five-storey Saibaba School, surrounded by several high-rises sparking panic. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at 23-Storey Building in Kandivali Area, Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot (Watch Video)

The BMC said that some mattress kept in the storage place had apparently caught fire, but it was confined to the electrical wiring, installations and the other goods stored there. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in High-Rise Building in Dombivali, Fire Tenders Reach Spot (Watch Videos)

Mumbai Fire Videos

#Mumbai | Fire breaks out at a school in Parel. No casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/SIy41wiTSk — NDTV (@ndtv) January 15, 2024

Fire broke out this morning in a BMC school at Parel pic courtesy Shanth Kumar ⁦@timesofindia⁩ pic.twitter.com/9GBtZ8pCLf — @claralTOI (@toi_claraL) January 15, 2024

Fire breaks out in a BMC-run Saibaba School in Parel on Monday morning; no casualties reported. The fire originated in the school's storage room.#middaynews #parel #saibabaschoolparel #NewsUpdate #newsalerts pic.twitter.com/LnsFkrxUfs — Mid Day (@mid_day) January 15, 2024

The BMC Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police and civic teams rushed to the spot and were battling the blaze. There are no reports of any casualties in the incident, and the cause of the conflagration is not yet known.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2024 11:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).