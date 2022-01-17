New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cold wave conditions over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan during the next two days. It may abate only after that.

Fresh active Western Disturbance will affect Northwest India from January 21, IMD further predicted.

Also Read | IBPS Exam Calendar 2022-23 Released for Clerk, PO, RRB Exams on ibps.in, Check Schedule Here.

Meanwhile, Delhi witnessed a minimum temperature of 8 degree Celsius at 7 am on Sunday while the maximum temperature is expected to touch 16 degrees Celsius.

With cold weather conditions prevailing over Delhi and North India, a blanket of fog engulfed Delhi on Sunday morning. Following the dip invisibility, several Delhi-bound trains were running late. (ANI)

Also Read | Union Budget 2022: Here is What The Healthcare Sector Expects From The Budget.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)