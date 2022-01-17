The country is slowly learning to live with Corona. Vaccination has played a huge role in this. The government has provided free health insurance to the poor, but without health infrastructure this becomes meaningless. After the second wave of corona, it was found that we are very weak in terms of supply of medical oxygen. The pandemic showed that the system as a whole needed major reforms. Today, everyone wants to know what the government has in mind for the healthcare sector in the upcoming budget, so that Corona can be fought firmly. Union Budget 2022: From Rs 1 Lakh Standard Deduction to Work From Home Allowance, Here is What Salaried Class Expect From The Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on February 1, 2022. In this war against Corona, the health sector has high hopes from this budget. People associated with the health sector say that the government should increase the fund for genetic research.

People associated with the health sector believe that in the general budget 2022, the government should increase spending on genetic research. Budget 2022 should allocate funds for the development of resources that enable the monitoring of the genomic-related health status of populations. Dr. Hima Jyoti Challa, Director, GenepoweRx says, “India has more young force at the moment. But with declining fertility rates and increasing age, we are going to see a huge increase in health care expenses in the next 10 to 20 years. Lifestyle diseases are doubling every 10 years. In such a situation, it has become mandatory for the government to do Genome Mapping. The government should promote private sectors in the field of Genome Mapping. Also, funds should be allocated so that which is capable of monitoring Genome Mapping of the population.”

According to her, huge investments are being made in the healthcare system at the international level to implement personalized medicine. Because now is the time to build a better system. If India wants to increase its presence in this sector globally, then it needs to invest more. Union Budget 2022-23 Likely to Give More Incentives to Boost Startups, Say Sources

Tarun Gupta, Founder, Si Cure Mi says, “Indian startups are experimenting with new technologies in the manufacturing of devices and platforms in the health care domain. The very attitude of the Government of India towards startups is very encouraging and generous. I believe that the government should help more in this area through schemes.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2022 03:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).