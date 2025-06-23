Chandigarh, Jun 23 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has asked the vice chancellors of universities across the state to place special emphasis on skill development programmes aimed at enhancing the employability of the youth.

He asserted that universities should collaborate closely with industries to bridge the gap between education and employment.

Each university should run at least 10 per cent of its programmes in collaboration with industry partners. This initiative is expected to create employment opportunities for the state's youth while addressing the evolving needs of various industries, he added.

Saini was presiding over a meeting with the newly appointed vice chancellors of different universities in the state, here, an official statement said.

Assuring the universities complete guidance, resources, and support of the state government, the chief minister said Haryana must transform into a state that not only awards degrees but also provides meaningful direction and purpose to its youth.

Saini further outlined the state government's vision to establish a Model Skill College and a Model Skill School in every district of Haryana.

These institutions will focus on providing specialised skill education to students, equipping them with practical expertise to thrive in the competitive job market, he said and reiterated the government's commitment to fostering a skilled workforce that aligns with the demands of modern industries and contributes to the overall economic growth of Haryana.

The chief minister urged the vice chancellors to intensify efforts towards improving research output, employment opportunities, institutional rankings, and the overall quality of education.

He highlighted the importance of working with complete integrity and adopting a fair, non-discriminatory approach to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047.

He said the vice chancellors must focus on enhancing the rankings and ratings of their respective institutions to elevate Haryana's presence on both the national and international stage.

Highlighting the significance of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the chief minister described it as a historic document and stressed the urgent need for its rapid and effective implementation across educational institutions.

Saini called on the vice chancellors to align their strategies with the key dimensions of the NEP to foster innovation and holistic development. He further urged universities to maximise their contributions toward realising the vision of 'Viksit Bharat- Viksit Haryana', thereby playing a pivotal role in the socio-economic progress of the state and the nation.

Saini said the Haryana State Research Fund (HSRF) has been established to promote research across higher education institutions in the state. With an initial allocation of Rs 20 crores, HSRF is the first fund of its kind dedicated to encouraging innovative research efforts, he said.

The chief minister directed universities to make optimum use of this fund, particularly focusing on research that addresses pressing social issues and challenges faced by villages in Haryana.

He said the fund should be strategically utilised to foster impactful studies that contribute to the development and welfare of rural communities.

