Firozabad (UP), May 10 (PTI) A 22-year-old BSc third year student and her uncle were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a van in Nagla Khangar Police Station area here, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place when Surabhi, one of the deceased, was on her way give her exam on Monday along with her uncle Avinash, 27, on a motorcycle and were hit by a a van from behind, SP Rural Akhilesh Narayan said.

While Avinash died late in the night, Surabhi who was referred to Agra in a serious condition succumbed to injuries on Tuesday.

Their bodies have been sent for post mortem examination, the SP added.

