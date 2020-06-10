India News | Combating COVID-19: Manipur CM, Health Minister Inspects Work Going on at UNACCO School

Imphal West (Manipur) [India], June 10 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, along with state Health and Family Welfare Minister, L Jayantakumar and Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Letpao Haokip on Tuesday inspected work going on at UNACCO School, Meitram Village in Imphal West District.

UNACCO School is being converted into a COVID-19 care centre.

"Visited UNACCO School at Meitram, Imphal West, to see the feasibility of developing it into a temporary COVID Care Centre for treatment of only #Covid_19 patients, and to make it functional at the earliest in view of the rising number of #Covid_19 positive cases in the State," Singh tweeted on Tuesday.

Ten new COVID-19 cases were reported in Manipur, taking the total count to 282 on Tuesday, the state government said.

"The total number of positive cases has increased to 282 and the number of active cases to 218. The number of recovered cases is 64," the state government said in a release. (ANI)

