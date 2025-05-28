Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 28 (ANI): In the wake of TMC Minister Udayan Guha taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his statement in Bikaner on 'Operation Sindoor', Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar said that comment by Guha amounted to treason.

PM Modi on May 22 asserted that India, after Operation Sindoor, made it clear that Pakistan will have to pay a heavy price for every terrorist attack and said that "there is no blood flowing in Modi's veins, but hot Sindoor."

In a post on X, Sukanta Majumdar said, "Udayan Guha, a key member of Mamata Banerjee's cabinet and the Minister for North Bengal Development, has made a comment that is not only utterly condemnable but amounts to treason! At a time when the entire nation is celebrating the success of #OperationSindoor --an operation launched by the Indian Armed Forces to appropriately punish Pakistan-sponsored radical Islamist terrorists--Udayan Guha, a minister in the West Bengal government, is saying that "Sindoor is being sold as a business." Such behavior cannot simply be dismissed as perverse; it is an insult to every martyr who was killed in the Islamist terrorist attack in Pahalgam, an insult to India's security forces!"

Sukanta Majumdar said that in his desperation to insult the Prime Minister, the Trinamool minister from North Bengal has not hesitated to insult the entire nation.

"Those who refer to the counter-terror operations of our brave soldiers--the very soldiers who keep our country safe through tireless dedication and fearless vigilance--as "business" have no moral right to live in this country! For such a disgraceful and reprehensible comment, the Chief Minister of West Bengal @MamataOfficial must immediately remove Udayan Guha from the cabinet," he said.

"North Bengal is not only vital for Bengal but also one of the most strategically sensitive regions for the security of the entire country. If the Minister for North Bengal Development himself speaks in support of anti-nationals, it is a grave concern for national security," he further shared.

In a post on X, BJP West Bengal shared that TMC Minister Udayan Guha had stooped to new low.

BJP West Bengal shared, "TMC Minister Udayan Guha stoops to new lows -- mocking PM Modi's humble beginnings, belittling Indian Army's valor, and branding Operation Sindoor against Pakistani terrorists as a "Sindoor business" and a "religious stunt." This isn't a slip -- it's a calculated insult to every soldier and citizen. But Mamata won't dare touch him. Why? Because Udayan Guha is her goon-master in North Bengal -- the man who spreads terror, unleashes violence, and rigs democracy through fear. His family's legacy? Party-hopping, vote suppression, and political thuggery. No wonder Mamata shields him -- thugs are prized assets in her toolkit of tyranny."

Earlier, without mentioning PM Modi's name, Udayan Guha took a jibe at him.

"Someone used to sell tea earlier, now they have started selling Sindoor. Earlier, they used to sell hot tea, now hot Sindoor is flowing through their veins," he said. (ANI)

