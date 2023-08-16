Hyderabad, Aug 16 (PTI) After several cases were filed against Telangana Congress Party chief Revanth Reddy for his alleged remarks on police, the ruling BRS party on Wednesday demanded an apology from him.

BRS spokesperson Sravan Dasoju condemning Reddy's comments, said they were "anti-democratic, anti-constitutional, and also completely uncivilised, barbarian" kind of remarks.

At the Congress Party's headquarters here on Monday, Reddy reportedly said the names of some of the police officials are written in a "Red Diary" and after the party comes to power in Telangana, the officials will be "stripped off".

The BRS leader said, "We strongly condemn, and the Congress party has to tender an apology to the Telangana Police Force for these kinds of derogatory and intimidating remarks.

"The problem is not with Revanth Reddy, if you look deeply at it ...the problem is with Rahul Gandhi ji, and the problem is with the Congress high command who are sitting in Delhi."

Reddy purportedly said in a video, "I want to tell the Mahabubnagar Police. Your names are written in a "Red Diary". After coming to power within 100 days, we will strip off each and every one of you."

Over a dozen cases have been registered against Reddy, who is also a Lok Sabha member, across Telangana on Tuesday based on the complaints lodged by police officers' associations, accusing him of making derogatory and threatening comments against the force.

Based on the complaints, cases under IPC Sections 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and other sections were registered against Reddy and others, a senior police official told PTI.

Further investigations are on, the official added.

The BRS leader claimed Reddy in the past has also "abused" transgenders, BCs, and SCs and used derogatory and demeaning language against other political party leaders, including the BRS top leadership.

A statement issued by the president of the Telangana Police Officers Association, Y Gopi Reddy, condemning the Congress leader's remarks demanded an apology and that the comments be withdrawn, let the police initiate legal action.

