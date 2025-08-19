Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 19 (ANI): Under the 'Hariyalo Rajasthan' campaign, the historic target of planting 10 crore saplings in the state has been achieved. In this regard, Minister of State for Forest and Environment (Independent Charge) Sanjay Sharma met Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma at his residence on Tuesday and extended his congratulations.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister released the poster under Hariyalo Rajasthan, and the Forest Minister also presented a sapling to the Chief Minister.

Marking the occasion, CM Sharma said, "Taking inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, our government has resolved to make Rajasthan green. Under this, the state government had launched 'Hariyalo Rajasthan' under the Chief Minister's Tree Plantation Mahabhiyan on the festival of Hariyali Teej last year. Our goal is to protect the environment by planting 50 crore saplings in five years. Under this campaign, geo-tagging of plants is being done to ensure their safety and care."

The Chief Minister appealed to the general public to plant as many saplings as possible

Moreover, the CM said that under the Hariyalo Rajasthan campaign, last year we had a target of planting 7 crore saplings, which we achieved by planting 7 crore 50 lakh saplings.

CM Sharma further added, "This year also we had a target of planting 10 crore saplings, and with the collective efforts of all, we have crossed this target, and till now more than 10 crore 21 lakh saplings have been planted. The rainy season is still going on; in such a situation, the department should motivate people to plant as many saplings as possible under this campaign."

The CM further added that this achievement reflects the awareness and commitment of the people of the state towards the environment.

CM Sharma stated, "Environmental protection is our collective responsibility. Planting trees is not just a symbolic act, but a meaningful effort towards giving a green future to the coming generations."

During this, the Chief Minister appealed to the general public to protect the environment by planting as many trees as possible under the Hariyalo Rajasthan Abhiyan.

Under this campaign, so far, 37 lakh 51 thousand plants have been planted at the individual level and 9 crore 83 lakh plants at the block level. Plantation was done on 20 lakh hectares of land. Also, more than 10 crore 21 lakh plants have been planted at 2 lakh 74 thousand 920 plantation sites.

Moreover, under the campaign, plantation has been done by various departments, including 3 crore 25 lakh by the Education Department, 2 crore 65 lakh by Rural Development, 2 crore by the Forest Department, and 50 lakh by the Pollution Control Board. (ANI)

