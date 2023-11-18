Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 18 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious (HR) and Charitable Endowments (CE) Minister PK Sekar Babu said a committee has been formed to inspect the Sri Natarajar temple in Chidambaram, following orders from the High Court.

The committee, comprising an archaeologist, was confirmed in an affidavit filed by the HR and CE Commissioner. The committee will soon investigate any recent construction work or design changes at the temple and report their findings to the High Court.

"Two benches of the High Court have ordered to form a committee to inspect Sri Natarajar temple in Chidambaram. HR and CE Commissioner has filed an affidavit on this, saying a committee has been formed with the archaeologist and HR and CE officials. Very soon this committee would inspect whether any construction work has taken place or any design has been changed and would file the report to the High Court," PK Sekar Babu, Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments ( HR & CE) Minister, said on Friday.

'Dikshithars' (priests) of Sri Natarajar temple allege HR & CE interfere in many ways in the temple administration, which is creating hurdles among devotees, whereas HR & CE Minister Sekar Babu says if any temple violates the law, HR & CE would interfere and nothing personal.

On June 28, Chidambaram Police booked 10 'Dikshithars' (priests) of the Lord Natarajar Temple for allegedly preventing officials of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department from performing their duties, officials said.

This comes after the Dikshithars (priests) of the Lord Natarajar Temple allegedly prevented devotees from climbing the Kanagasabai (holy stage) in the temple on Tuesday. Later, police and officials of the Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Department intervened in the matter.

Babu said, "The state government will ensure devotees can take darshan without any hindrance. Efforts are being made to bring Chidambaram Natarajar Temple under HR&CE".

Following this, T R Ramesh, President of Temple Worship Society said that the Supreme Court has noted that Chidambaram Natarajar temple is a denomination temple and totally administrated by Dikshithars, not HR&CE.

"Supreme Court has said Chidambaram Natarajar temple is denomination temple which Dikshithars, not HR&CE, totally administrates," he said.

Chidambaram Natarajar temple has a 'Kanagasabai' prior to Lord Darshan, the public was allowed to climb on it. Since June 24, Dikshitars have denied permission to the devotees to offer prayers from Kanagasabai and also placed a board saying no permission to worship from Kanagasabai.

HR&CE allegedly tried to remove the board on Saturday but failed to do so as 'Dikshithars' strongly opposed that.

Following this, HR&CE executive officer Saranya lodged a complaint with Chidambaram town police.

Responding to this, the police booked 10 Dikshithars of the Natarajar temple, receiving complaints from HR&CE for obstructing an official from performing duties. (ANI)

