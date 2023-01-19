Lucknow, Jan 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said several companies, state governments, and religious organisations from India and abroad are eager to invest in Ayodhya.

Adityanath chaired a meeting to review development work being carried out in Ayodhya, Vindhyachal and Kanpur divisions and asserted that Sonbhadra and Mirzapur have a huge potential for tourism owing to their natural beauty.

"The country is witnessing a cultural and spiritual renaissance. People of the country and around the world are eager to see 'Divya, Bhavya, Navya Ayodhya'. Several private companies, state governments, religious organisations from India and abroad are eager to invest in Ayodhya," the chief minister said.

The construction work of Maa Vindhyavasini corridor is going on and it will provide great convenience to devotees, the CM said.

From a social, cultural, historical, and industrial point of view, Kanpur Division has been incredibly rich, he said, adding that the entire Kanpur division, which includes Kanpur, Farrukhabad, and Kannauj, has a significant role in increasing the exports of the state.

"Be it the Defence Corridor or the One District, One Product scheme, the entrepreneurs of entire Uttar Pradesh, including the Kanpur division, are being benefited. In many nations around the world today, there is a high demand for Kannauj perfume," he said.

He said Etawah, Kannauj, Farrukhabad districts have huge potential for food processing units.

"Potatoes and tomatoes grow well here. The state government has implemented a new food processing policy. MPs/MLAs should inform investors about it. The government will provide all necessary resources, including land," he said.

He said the MPs and MLAs must focus on 'branding' of this potential of their areas.

With this, investment will come here and employment opportunities will be created, he added.

All the districts should be connected with the site of the main event of the Global Investors' Summit starting from February 10 and local investors, entrepreneurs mujst be invited, , the CM told the officials.

An action plan is being prepared for the development of infrastructure facilities in Sanskrit schools and arrangements are being made to ensure that these schools have hostels, adequate teachers, and provide good education to students, he said.

