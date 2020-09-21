Medchal-Malkajgiri (Telangana) [India], September 21 (ANI): The parents of Sumedha Kapuria, a twelve-year-old girl, who lost her life after falling into an open drain in the Malkajgiri area, filed a complaint against Minister for Urban Development KT Rama Rao, GHMC Mayor, Zonal Commissioner, local corporator and others responsible, stressing that it was due to GHMC's negligence and incompetence that their daughter died.

AICC spokesperson Dasoju Shravan led Sumedha's parents Abhijit and Sukanya and stood by their side, as the bereaved parents filed the complaint at Neredmet Police Station.

Sukanya Kapuria, mother of deceased girl Sumedha, speaking to ANI said, "We have been residing in Deendayal Nagar, Malkajgiri locality for more than two years and many times local residents had complained about the open nalas (drains) in the past."

"Colony residents gave representations to Municipal Affairs Minister KTR, GHMC Mayor, local corporator to solve the problem of open nalas. But no one has responded. If those in responsible positions had acted earlier, our daughter would have been saved today. We feel that no parent should suffer like us in the future. No child should again face the same fate. Therefore demanding justice for Sumedha, we have filed a complaint against the Municipal Affairs Minister and others who are decision-makers," she added.

Speaking to ANI after filing the complaint at Neredmet Police Station, Congress senior leader and AICC Spokesperson Dasoju Shravan said, it is very sad to see that a young girl's life lost due to the utter negligence of GHMC.

"Municipal Affairs Minister KT Rama Rao who says that TRS government has developed Hyderabad city by spending Rs 60,000 crore did not even visit the girl's family and did not even inquire about the incident. Such is the callousness of this TRS administration. There is no accountability in this government. TRS leaders are busy in corruption and take no responsibility. Congress party demands accountability from the government. We appreciate the determination of Sumedha's parents. We will stand by them and fight for justice for Sumedha," said Shravan.

"Police have conveniently filed a missing case in case of Sumedha's death, that too against an Assistant Engineer (AE) and Divisional Engineer (DE). This is nothing but shielding those in power and making lower rung employees scapegoats. Municipal Minister KTR, Hyderabad mayor, zonal commissioner, local corporator are responsible for the death of Sumedha. We will launch a mass campaign for achieving 'JusticeforSumedha' and fight till guilty are punished," he added. (ANI)

