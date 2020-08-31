Kolkata, Aug 31 (PTI) Complete lockdown will be imposed across West Bengal on September 7, 11 and 12 to contain the spread of COVID-19, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said on Monday.

The state government had earlier announced these dates for complete lockdown in September, but the Centre, in its Unlock 4 guidelines issued recently, had made it clear that states cannot enforce local lockdown without prior consultation.

Also Read | Punjab Issues Revised Guidelines For International Arrivals, Here Are Quarantine Rules.

The order issued by Sinha also said lockdown will be extended in containment zones in West Bengal till September 30.

Schools, colleges, cinema halls, swimming pools and parks will remain closed till the end of September, it said.

Also Read | West Bengal Govt Extends Lockdown in Containment Zones Till Sep 30, Metro Services to be Resumed in Graded Manner From Sep 8.

However, in addition to the relaxations permitted outside the containment zones, operations of Metro Rail in a graded manner from September 8 would be allowed, the order said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)